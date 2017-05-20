Best practices for supercharging campaigns with branded emojis

We know people quickly move through their timeline and a Tweet needs to stand out to get attention. We call this “stopping power” and branded emojis help marketers achieve it. The amount of attention ads receive increases by almost 10% when branded emojis are included in the ad¹.

When branded emojis are paired with a promoted video, the emotional connection and interest in the ad increases 6X, as people are more focused on the ad.

Further, campaigns with branded emojis extend a brand’s presence across Twitter in a way that is personal and authentic to the brand. In fact, the median number of earned media generated is 5.3 million Tweet impressions, representing a 420% increase compared to the earned media baseline².

